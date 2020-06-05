Jack Dorsey Makes $3Million Donation to Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Know Your Rights’ Camp

Jack Dorsey of Twitter has extended his generosity to Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Know Your Rights’ camp.

The tech billionaire said he gave the $3 million donation in order to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

Dorsey’s donations came through his Small Grant Fund under which he pledged to give away nearly one-third of his wealth — through stock holdings in Square that are currently worth $1.7 billion — to COVID-19 relief and other causes.

Colin Kaepernick has been at the fore front leading the charge against police brutality. He established the Know Your Rights Camp organisation as an empowerment tool for people of colour.

The former NFL quarterback’s (San Francisco 49ers) career took a hit after he took a knee during the national anthem in protest to police brutality. He claimed to have have been blacklisted by the NFL but later reached a settlement with the league in 2019. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

