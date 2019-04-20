Ja Rule Drags 50 Cent, Says They Will Never Co-Exist: “He’s a Cancer to the Culture”

Ja Rule and 50 Cent will never make peace.

Yesterday, Ja went to Instagram to explain why he and his rival will never be on good terms. He referred to 50 as a “parasite” who was hurting the hip hop culture with troll-childish behavior, and he back his post with a clip of Louis Farrakhan speech, in which he denounces “betrayers” and “snitches.”

“THIS is why me and 50 will NEVER co-exist he’s a parasite a cancer to the culture and our ppl,” Ja wrote in the caption, “He comes out with music [then] takes shots at me Kanye etc. Comes out with liquor [then] takes shots at Diddy. Comes out with his show [then] takes shots at Taraji [P. Henson]—always downing his own ppl… always running his fucking yuk mouth until the smoke gets thick.”

Their feud has dragged for many years and most recently was resurrected again after 50 mocked him over news that Ja owes the IRS $2 million in back taxes.

Ja added that Farrakhan had attempted to set up a unity meeting between them, but it never worked out. “SMH then when the minister called for both of us to sit with him for hip hop unity you gave this man your ass to kiss,” Ja wrote, “complete definition of a SUCKER.”

He continued: “I’m saying all this to say I will not be engaging in any more back and forth with this goofy ass n****r Curtis Ratson!!! […] you can have all the money in the world [but you] can’t buy class.”

