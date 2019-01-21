Ja Rule Defends His Role in Fyre Festival, Tells Critics: ‘You Still Don’t Know Sh*t’

Ja Rule has spoken out after Hulu and Netflix released the documentaries on the Fyre Festival disaster.

Speaking on his Twitter, the rapper who has since come under fire for being complicit in the poor treatment of both staff and guests, said that the documentary was cooked up to make them look bad. However, it is worthy to note that Ja Rule did not get any punishment, unlike the mastermind Billy McFarland, who has been sentenced to six years in jail for fraud.

Still, the rapper continues to rant on Twitter, claims he has receipts of how the major networks paid people to speak against them and sway public opinion. “I love how ppl [sic] watch a doc and think they have all the answers,” he wrote. “I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???”

See his tweets below:

I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers… 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

And you still don’t know shit… https://t.co/W2F3VdankQ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

It be your own ppl… 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Iwr8pCR29x — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should’ve went to the Bahamian ppl Netflix PAID fuck Jerry the same guys that did the promo for the festival… 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019