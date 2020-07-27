Ja Rule Calls Out ESPN Over Social Media Handler’s Disrespectful Post

Ja Rule has taken to his Twitter to slam ESPN’s social media handler for disrespecting him.

Recall that nearly two years ago, the rapper was invited to perform before a Milwaukee Bucks crowd at halftime, during which he asked if they were “reaadddyyy???!” and the crowd responded with an embarrassing silence.

Yesterday, ESPN tweeted that moment asking their followers to “never forget” the moment, and then punctuated it with a crying-while-laughing emoji.

And this ticked Ja Rule off.

The rapper labeled ESPN’s conduct as “unprofessional,” while alleging that they were trying to “discredit” him. He also called for whoever’s responsible for the tweet to be fired, adding that what happened during that halftime was a technical issue.

See his tweets:

I usually mind my business and ignore the white noise but I think it’s very unprofessional of @espn to try and diminish or discredit who and what I am to this culture… whoever post for your social accounts @espn needs to be FIRED… — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Be more professional @espn and tell your little social team to have some RESPECT we speaking on an ICONN… #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

So let me get this straight @espn your letting your social team that represents your brand and social accounts with over 16 million follows try and clown me over what was clearly a technical issue with the equipment and for what likes??? @espn clout chasing now lmao… #ICONN — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Like I said it was a technical issue but y’all always trying it… 🤣 @espn STOP PLAYING WIT ME… 🤡 they even try to get @Giannis_An34 to say something bad about me lmao #Foh #thedevilisalie #ICONN pic.twitter.com/3azKzcfoaz — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

Very disappointed to see how UNPROFESSIONAL and DISRESPECTFUL @espn is allowing their social team to be if your not holding them accountable that means you’re complicit with oblivious slander and defamation to your 35 million plus audience… Duly noted… #ICONN https://t.co/VIYHYByDT4 pic.twitter.com/i3v3xvYqLM — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 26, 2020

