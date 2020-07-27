Ja Rule Calls Out ESPN Over Social Media Handler’s Disrespectful Post

Ja Rule has taken to his Twitter to slam ESPN’s social media handler for disrespecting him.

Recall that nearly two years ago, the rapper was invited to perform before a Milwaukee Bucks crowd at halftime, during which he asked if they were “reaadddyyy???!” and the crowd responded with an embarrassing silence.

Yesterday, ESPN tweeted that moment asking their followers to “never forget” the moment, and then punctuated it with a crying-while-laughing emoji.

And this ticked Ja Rule off.

The rapper labeled ESPN’s conduct as “unprofessional,” while alleging that they were trying to “discredit” him. He also called for whoever’s responsible for the tweet to be fired, adding that what happened during that halftime was a technical issue.

