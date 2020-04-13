J. Lo Drops Shows Up for Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon Quarantine Fundraiser

On Easter Sunday, Diddy invited everyone to dance with him at home to help raise money for healthcare employees in underserved communities. And some of the stars who showed up for the virtual event included Jennifer Lopez and her partner, A-Rod.

Diddy had described the fundraiser as the “world’s biggest dance-a-thon” and when he sync-danced with J. Lo, she asked him: “Did I teach you that?”

She was joined by Alex Rodriguez, outing him as Diddy’s “biggest fan from the Bad Boy era.”

“You and Mase like are his heroes, okay?” Lopez teased later. “It’s like every party we do, anything we do, it’s like ‘Put on Puffy and Mase.'”

DJ Khaled also showed up and took a moment to remind viewers to stay home in an effort to flatten the curve: “Us staying at home, that means we love our mothers and fathers, that means we love our healthcare workers, that means we love our babies, our kids,” he said.

Check out J. Lo and Diddy’s dance below: