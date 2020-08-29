J.K. Rowling Returns Human Rights Award After Being Called Transphobic

J.K. Rowling has returned the Human Rights Award she received in 2019 from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and this was because the organisation labeled her “transphobic.”

In a statement post on her website, Rowling said she was returning the honour, denied ever making transphobic comments, and went on to reiterate her belief that trans women aren’t women.

“Over the course of June 2020—LGBTQ Pride Month—and much to my dismay, J.K. Rowling posted deeply troubling transphobic tweets and statements,” the the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights president, Kerry Kennedy, had said about her recently. “On June 6, she tweeted an article headlined ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.’ She wrote glibly and dismissively about transgender identity: ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud.'”

Kennedy stressed in her response to Rowling’s comments that “the science is clear and conclusive: Sex is not binary.” Kennedy proceeded to call Rowling’s comments “attacks upon the transgender community,” and that her beliefs are contradictory to that of the “beliefs and values of RFK Human rights.”

The honor that Rowling received last year was a Ripple of Hope Award, which celebrates those in business, entertainment, and activism who “have demonstrated a commitment to social change and reflect Robery Kennedy’s passion for equality.”

Rowling wrote that she “absolute refute[s] the accusation that I have trans people or wish them ill.”

