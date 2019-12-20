J.K. Rowling Comes Under Fire for Transphobic Tweet

J.K. Rowling is catching a lot of flak on social media after she publicly supported a woman who reportedly attacked and misgendered a trans person.

The drama started after Maya Forstater, who was a visiting fellow at the think tank Centre for Global Development, couldn’t get her contract renewed because of her tweet in which she said that transgender women could not change their biological sex.

Maya was accused of using “offensive and exclusionary” language to oppose proposed reforms to the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to self-identify as the opposite sex.

Things took a different turn after Rowling tweeted her support for Forstater, writing, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

Folks have been dragging Rowling ever since, with the LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign, writing, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”

