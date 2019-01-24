J. Cole Says He’s the ‘Greatest Right Now’ on New Song “MIDDLE CHILD”

J. Cole considers himself the greatest right now.

The iconic rapper made this declaration in his new song, “MIDDLE CHILD,” a record produced by T-Minus, which the rapper also talked about his competitions in the industry.

“I’m counting my bullets/I’m loading my clips/I’m writing down names/I’m making a list,” he rapped, before letting y’all know his worth.

He also name-dropped LeBron James, gave a shout-out to Drake, and talks about being a “middle child” MC in between different generations of rappers. “I’m little bro and big bro all at once/ Just left the lab with young 21 Savage/ I’m bout to go and meet Jigga for lunch,” he continued.

Listen below:

