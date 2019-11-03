J. Cole May Release His Next Album, ‘The Fall Off,’ in 2020

J. Cole May Release His Next Album, 'The Fall Off,' in 2020

J. Cole may drop his sixth album in 2020.

The rapper hinted this during his Friday performance at the Day N Vegas festival, where he teased a satirical campaign ad. The video began with footage of police, protestors, and lawmakers, before cutting to clips and photos of Cole overlaid with a waving American flag.

“It seems like shit is all fucked up. The country needs a hero to turn to in these turbulent times. Jermaine Cole is that hero,” the narrator says. “He’s a man whose humility knows no bounds. A man whose pen is so potent, each word of his verses reportedly cost $2,000. We need someone with big ideas and bold solutions. An expert in diplomacy. A candidate who can heal the inter-generational war…. There is only one answer, one true unifier to heal the country. Make your voice heard. Vote for The Fall Off in 2020.”

Check out the video below:

