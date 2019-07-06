J. Cole and Wife Melissa Heholt Are Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulations to J. Cole and Melissa Heholt!

The Grammy winner released his new Dreamville album, Revenge Of the Dreamers III. In the final track, “Sacrifices,” he drops raps about his love for Heholt and then adds that they are expecting again.

“I had nowhere to go, she gave me a place to stay/She gave me her heart to hold/I still got that sh-t to this day,” he raps toward the end of the six-minute track.

“She gave me the gift of my son/and plus we got one on the way,” he reveals, adding, “She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay/ I’m crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face.”

Cole and Heholt, 31, married in 2015 and are already parents to one son. The couple did not confirm they had a son until Cole’s 2018 interview with radio DJ Angie Martinez, during which he said his purpose in life was “to be a father and a husband.”

Listen to the new track below: