 Ize-Iyamu pledged access to Edo treasury, commissioners, board chairmen in exchange for Tinubu’s support – PDP

The PDP on Wednesday said Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC pledged to approve the nomination of three commissioners, seven council chairmen and 12 board chairmen into his cabinet and government if elected governor in exchange for the support by a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Edo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Osa Nehikhare, who spoke on behalf of the state PDP Campaign Council, said the uncommon broadcast on Tuesday by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu shows the level of desperation on the side of the APC.

The Edo PDP said Tinubu has released another $10million, in addition to the compulsory N300 million from Lagos State local government chairmen to induce voters in next Saturday’s gubernatorial poll in the state.

According to him, “Nigerians watched on Tuesday how the All Progressives Congress (APC) descended to the abyss by dragging one of their national leaders to their dying campaign in Edo State.

“Bereft of ideas about how to market their candidate and breathe life into their dying campaign, Edo APC leaders switched on the panic mode and ran cap in hand to Tinubu for oxygen and salvation.

“What many, however, do not know is the satanic pact the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, made with Tinubu before he agreed to make the ill-fated broadcast on his behalf.”

Nehikhare further said: “Multiple sources privy to the agreement have since informed us how Ize-Iyamu agreed to Tinubu’s demand to nominate three commissioners, seven council chairmen and twelve board chairmen into his cabinet and government after becoming governor in exchange for the broadcast and other forms of support. Of course, Ize-Iyamu promised an open treasury in pursuance of Tinubu”s presidential ambition.

“To emphasise his seriousness, further support from Tinubu came the way of Ize-Iyamu after Lagos State local government chairmen were compelled to contribute the sum of N300 million to Ize-Iyamu’s election.

“Tinubu topped this up with a further $10m cash which is the cash they are using to con Edo people that it is from the Federal Government, euphemism for Buhari’s support that has been denied them in appearance, security arrangements and INEC instructions.

“It was also revealed that part of the sum has been set aside for vote buying and mobilization of their lions and tigers. Edo APC leaders have shifted their attention to vote buying after realising that they cannot defeat Governor Obaseki in a free and fair contest.”

Urging massive turnout of voters on Saturday, the Edo PDP added: “We encourage all Edo people to collect the money and consider it as reparation for stolen funds of our republic!

“We also ask everyone to come out to vote on Saturday, September 19, 2020 as enough security has been provided to tame their lions and tigers.”

