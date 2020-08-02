Ize-Iyamu congratulates Osimhen over record Napoli switch

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2020 Edo Governorship Election, on Saturday congratulated striker Victor Osimhen on his record deal with Italian club side Napoli.

Edo-born Osimhen is the Serie A club’s latest addition following the completion of a deal reported to be worth over 81 million euros.

The deal makes him the club’s record signing and Africa’s most expensive football player as he takes the next big step in a promising career.

In his congratulatory message, Ize-Iyamu hailed the move and the ‘Edo spirit’ of the former youth star.

“This is a talented and hardworking Victor Osimhen who stopped at nothing to make his dreams come true.

“In Victor Osimhen we find the deep well of strength and single-minded devotion that is symbolic of the Edo character.

“These and more are the qualities that propelled the young talent into limelight. And if there is better news, it is that from his example, we can draw and get convinced that such excellent qualities are deposited in us all.”

Ize-Iyamu urged Osimhen to remain focused and set new records at his new club, while also praying to God to grant him a long, fruitful, and injury-free football career.

