Iyanya Shades the Heck Out of Ubi Franklin on Instagram, Sings About Karma

Iyanya has taken to his Instagram to shade the heck out of his former business partner, Ubi Franklin.

Posting on his page yesterday, the singer talked about Karma–how it visits the deceptive, the pathological liars, who hurt those close to them. And this comes just days after a US-based woman alleged to be pregnant with Ubi’s fourth child, accused him of scamming her out of her N8 million.

“For some, lies and deception come all too easily. It is done so often they don’t even know what is true and what is lie,” said the quote shared by Iyanaya, continuing, “They have no conscience and believe that consequences won’t apply to them. This is the way of the coward.”

And he said a lot more.

Iyanya and Ubi Franklin‘s feud became public after the singer accused the record label owner of fraud.

See his post below: