Iyanya and Ubi Franklin Reconcile on Instagram Months After Bitter Feud

Iyanya and Ubi Franklin have finally out their differences aside.

The duo took to Instagram yesterday to appreciate each other and express their brotherhood, and this comes months after the singer accused his former business partner of fraud.

Recall that their fight started in March after the singer granted Ndani TV an interview in which he called out his former partner, accusing him of removing his name from their Made Men Music and Management Limited registration documents, that he was broken at that time and it as Don Jazzy of Mavin Records who came to help heal him of the trauma. Ubi Franklin responded much later with screenshots of documents which showed Iyanya’s name as one of the directors of the directors, including documents which show that Iyanyasupposedly transferred his shares to Ubi.

Things degenerated into a bitter public fight. But they have reconciled, it seems, and it thanks to Iyanya’s EP which he plans to drop soon.

See their exchange below: