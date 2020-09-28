Iyabo Ojo Vents Her Frustration with Nigeria on Instagram

Iyabo Ojo is frustrated and tired with the system of running things in dear Nigeria as everything boils down to money.

The actress and businesswoman took to Instagram to recount her travails at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport upon landing Nigeria from Istanbul, Turkey.

The mother of two who revealed that she did a Covid-19 test in Turkey which was negative before she was cleared to fly and then stated that upon landing Nigeria, she was ordered to pay the sum of N51,950 for another COVID-19 test less than 24 hours after.

Iyabo Ojo noted that instead of carrying out the test at the airport, she was only given a slip of paper to go to a place in Lekki to have the test done.

The consummate celebrity went further to state that despite all of the frustration she experienced, Nigerian Customs still made an attempt to rip her off again.

See post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

