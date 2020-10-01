Iyabo Ojo Says Despite Her Academic Limitations, She is a Success

Iyabo Ojo has refused to be less of herself or bow her head in shame due to her academic limitations.

The mother of two and businesswoman took to her Instagram to admit that yes, she is a ‘blockhead’ as far as school is concerned but she is blessed with a limitless supply of wisdom, grace and talent and today, employs graduates.

The actress who revealed she only posseses a National Diploma (ND) said she gave up education for the sake of her children and though she has been referred to as a blockhead in the past, her life and success prove otherwise.

She advised folks not to let anyone talk them down because of a certain situation and noted that she will be going back to school to fulfil that dream of being a graduate.

