Iyabo Ojo Reveals Her Late Mother Lied About Her Age

Iyabo Ojo has disclosed that she just found out her late mother lied about her age because she was older than her husband.

The actress who announced that her mother passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 67, has stated that her mother was actually 69 and she recently found this out from her mother’s siblings.

Iyabo Ojo noted that her mother was never a fan of birthday parties because she hid the truth about her age from her children.

She stated that her late father would have been 68 years old if he was alive which might have been reason why her mun decided to reduce her age by 2 years so would seem younger than him.

