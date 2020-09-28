Iyabo Ojo Gets Range Rover Evoque Gift from Goddaughter

Today is a good day to be Iyabo Ojo as the businesswoman just took delivery of a Range Rover Evoque from one of her goddaughters.

The actress and mother of two who only this morning complained about her frustration with Nigeria, was pleasantly surprised after she arrived home from her Istanbul trip to meet the white automobile in her house.

Iyabo Ojo confessed that about two weeks ago, she had told the said goddaughter that she wanted a new car and the same had asked for the brand she wanted. She went on to say a Range Rover Evoque but was quick to add that she wasn’t financially buoyant and would rather opt for a Venza.

However, her doddaughter prayed for her over the phone that God would grant her heart desire. Iyabo stated that this woman called her prior to travelling and asked to come over to her house but she replied that she was going to be out of the country.

Getting back home, viola! A white Range Rover Evoque as per her request was waiting.

