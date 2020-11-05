Iyabo Ojo Cries Out Over Alleged Threats After Vowing Never to Vote for APC and PDP

Iyabo Ojo has cried out over alleged threats to her person following her very public declaration never to vote either APC or PDP in any election.

The Nollywood actress and businesswoman took to her Instagram page to reveal that she woke up to a text from a friend on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 warning her to calm down as she can’t publicly take on politicians.

The mother of two shared that her friend in the media told her he received the message from someone who was in a meeting where her name was mentioned and proceeded to tell him to relay the message to Iyabo Ojo.

The individual present at the meeting added the warning, ‘smart celebrities who have brains don’t take on government ooo” which made the Fespris CEO question if Nigerian citizens are now being threatened to silence.

