Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Daughter on Making First Big Girl Purchase; A Mercedes Benz

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo has officially joined the #BenzGeng with her latest acquisition.

Proud mother and actress, Iyabo Ojo, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter’s feat as she shared several pictures of the young adult posing by her automobile.

She wrote;

“Say hello to the latest Benz owner @its.priscy this shall not be your last in Jesus name. Many more wins and success sunshine. God’s protection on you both. Oya #benzgang let’s pop champagne. You worked hard & saved good, way to go girl!”

Priscilla also made the announcement on her Instagram page with pictures and the caption;

“My first big girl purchase”.

