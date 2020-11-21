Iyabo Ojo Announces the Demise of Mother at 67

Iyabo Ojo has announced the passing of her dear mother at the age of 67.

The actress and businesswoman posted the news on her Instagram, revealing she died in the early hours of Saturday November 21, 2020.

The beareved Iyabo Ojo wrote;

“My mother, my jewel, my guardian angel, my pearl….this is how you said goodbye? We were joking about this days ago.. I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children b come grown men and women but you said no..your joy was that I am happy.. that your spirit would protect and be with us..little did I know you were set to leave.

“With total submission to the will of God. I announce the death of my mother Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga who passe away in her sleep in the early hours of today Saturday 21st November at the age of 67yrs.

“Mama you might be gone but we your children and grandkids woukd make sure your memories remain and linger on..like you promised, your spirit remains with us..Iyabo Ojo your love”.

