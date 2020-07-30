Iyabo Ojo Acquires Multi-million Naira Mansion

Iyabo Ojo is now a proud home owner.

The actress just acquired a Multi-million naira mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos and couldn’t hide her excitement.

The mother of two shared the news of her good fortune via her Instagram page and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the 43-year-old businesswoman.

Iyabo Ojo posted a picture of her piece of the corner of the earth with the caption; “Finally God has done it & it’s marvelous in my sight”.

The businesswoman also shared the congratulatory message from the real estate firm that facilitated the sale of her new home just in case there are any doubting Thomases out there.

Congratulations to Iyabo Ojo on this one.

