Iwobi stars as Everton down West Ham 2-0

Everton ended a run of four consecutive defeats and moved out of the Premier League’s relegation zone with a 2-0 victory over West Ham on Saturday.

Bernard’s early strike and a late stunner by substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Maro Silva’s side a deserved victory to lift the gloom at Goodison Park.

The Toffees, who have largely underwhelmed this season, played with a far greater intensity than the lacklustre Hammers.

Bernard scored the decisive opening goal after 17 minutes when he wriggled free of the defence to beat Roberto from an acute angle and Everton should have gone on to enjoy a far greater winning margin far greater than two.

They hit the woodwork twice and Roberto had to make a number of saves in the West Ham goal, most notably from Tom Davies at point-blank range.

Marc Silva’s men are now 12 on the EPL table with 10 points from nine games while West Ham sit at number eight with 12 points.