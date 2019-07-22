Iwobi Slams ‘Fake Reports’ over Threat to Leave Arsenal

Alex Iwobi has debunked reports credited to him that he’s planning to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Iwobi, who starred for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, stated that he remained committed to his contract with the London club.

The Nigerian international came through the youth rank of the Gunners to claim a regular first-team shirt in the senior squad during the reign of the former boss, Arsene Wenger.

There were however reports yesterday that he had issued a stern warning to the board that he would quit the London club if they signed Wilfred Zaha from Crystal Palace.

Iwobi, 23, has a 17-year association with the north London side but has admitted it will force him to up his game if the former Manchester United man arrives at the Emirates before August 8.

Reacting via his official twitter handle @alexiwobi, Iwobi denied such reports and warned that it’s a fake story to tarnish his image.

He said on Twitter: “I Hope We Sign World Class Players @Arsenal And Progress As A Team. I’m Looking Forward To The New Season. Happy Sunday.”

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace talisman for much of the summer transfer window, but no move has yet come to fruition.

Zaha is reportedly keen on a move to the Emirates, while Gunners head coach Unai Emery is a keen admirer of the Cote d’Ivoire winger.

However, both clubs are well apart in their valuations of the 26-year-old, with Arsenal offering around £40million, while the Eagles hierarchy value him at more like £80million.