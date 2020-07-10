Iwobi nominated for Everton Player of the Season

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Everton’s Player and Young Player of the Season awards.

The Toffees made the announcement on their official website on Thursday. The other award to be given is the goal of the season category.

Iwobi, 24, has scored two goals and made one assist in 26 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season following his move from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

Every current Everton player who has made an appearance this term is eligible for votes by the club fans in the Player of the Season category.

In the Young Player vote, anyone who has played for the first team and was 23 or under at the start of the season is included.

For each of the three categories, fans are expected to pick their top three where the winners in each categories will be announced.

The winners will be revealed in a specially-created virtual awards ceremony at the end of the season over the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

