Ivory Coast PM is dead

The Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Gon Coulibaly, has been confirmed dead.

Mr Coulibaly, 61, reportedly died on Wednesday evening after falling ill at a ministerial meeting.

He recently returned from France where doctors treated him for two months for a heart ailment.

But on Wednesday, he felt ill during a weekly cabinet meeting and was taken to the hospital from there where he died, The BBC writes.

Coulibaly had been chosen as the ruling party’s candidate for October’s presidential election after incumbent Alassane Ouattara said he would not seek a third term in office.

More to follow…

