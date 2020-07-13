Ivory Coast defender, Serge Aurier’s brother shot dead outside nightclub

The brother of Ivory Coast and Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning, July 13, in Toulouse, France.

Christopher Aurier, 26, was shot in the abdomen outside a nightclub in Toulouse at around 5 am on the Boulevard de Thibaud in the French city. The suspect is still on the lam.

Reports in France claim police were called by members of the public after they discovered a man lying on the ground with a gun wound to the abdomen. Christopher was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Local police have begun their investigation and the area where the shooting occurred has been closed off.

Christopher was also a footballer and he played at amateur level and was most recently on the books with French fifth-tier side Toulouse Rodeo. He previously had trials at Brentford in 2011, and also tried out for non-league side Stalybridge Celtic.

His brother Serge was on the field as Spurs beat Arsenal 2-1 win in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday.

