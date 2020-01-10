Ivlyn Mutua Starts 2020 With New Video, ‘Whine Your Body’

After dropping her new album – 12 Beats of Christmas; the multi-talented Ivlyn Mutua has dropped a new party song video dubbed ‘Whine your body’ off her 12 Beats of Christmas album.

As the name suggests, the song produced by Vicky Pondis is about dancing and partying.

Ivlyn’s voice and dance moves in the song increase the levels of liveliness and energy for this fiery party song. Whine your body carries a sultry yet pure vibe to it from the lyricism to the groove of the tune.

I bet you will have this song forced on you in whatever club setting you experience this year.

There is still a lot more to come from Ivlyn Mutua.