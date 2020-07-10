‘I’ve Tasted and Toyed With Death’ – August Alsina Writes About His Recovery

August Alsina is finally healing and he has taken to his social media to share his journey.

Only days ago, the singer opened up about his controversial relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith, which the actress has yet to officially address.

Now, Alsina, who stands firmly with his truth about their relationship, has shared heartwarming photos comparing how he was struggling last year, and who he is today.

He said:

I’ve tasted and toyed w/ death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/ intention, & no regret. One thing that’s certain is we are all living to die. Death, we should fear not! Fear being alive, while dying & being dead inside; so create the life you see fit for yourself. Autonomy; Will it hurt? Yes. Will you be hated & create enemies along the way? Yes; yet if there’s no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm. 💡 Will you fail & fall at times? Yes. Experience all sorts of spiritual warfare, witchcraft & ppl talk about you? Yup!That too! 😅You gone hear all type of things said about u. Throw it behind you, Get back up, dust it off, keep it moving & forever strive to LIVE YOUR SOUL, NOT A ROLE ‼️⚡️👁✨

See his full post below:

