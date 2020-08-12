‘I’ve Only Spent 20k of my Money on My Work as an Artiste,’ Brymo Reveals

Though Olawale Ashimi aka Brymo has been around for a while now and has steadily worked his way up the ladder on the music scene.

In a shocking revealation however, the artist revealed that the most monetary investment he has made on his work as an artiste is twenty thousand naira.

The ‘Ara Nbe’ crooner stated this on Twitter in a Q&A session with fans on the micro blogging app.

Brymo revealed that when he decided to quit Arabic School, much to the disdain of his father, he picked up a job as a teacher where he earned less than #10k but still managed to save about #5k per month.

He stated that he made a demo, quit his job, got discovered by a Patrick before M.I came of the scene and it was an upward journey from there on.

I’ve only spent 20k of my money on my work as an artiste..took a job as a teacher, saved up for a year while surviving off the same wages. Made a demo and quit the job… wanted big label, got found by Patrick, Took it, made video, M.i found it.. there’s a dream in motion. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) August 12, 2020

Well i saved like 5k or less.. Mikky produced the song “I like’m girls” for like 1500 for like two separate beats.I only used one and the song was never released.. earned less then 10k for sure, and I took care of myself, since I told dad no more Arabic school for me. Adulting!! https://t.co/PrgmxZk8Q4 — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) August 12, 2020

It was Mikky’s first complete production as well… 😂😂😂 he produced, mixed and mastered… mad o!!! …. listen to what we make now.. some flawless pieces of sonic art..!!💛💛💛💛 — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) August 12, 2020

The hitmaker also answered the question on why he wore a G-string only in the controversial video of his song, ‘Heya’ which was released in 2018. He noted that he really doesn’t remember but in recent times, he is happy and everything is Yellow.

Honestly I don’t remember anymore.. it was in 2018 by the way.. what part of the country Are you ??.. we are just happy these days, everytihng is Yellow now… I’ve earned my right to a Nigerian dream, and some good folks are making sure I’m paid in full.. https://t.co/lcCejO0uis — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) August 12, 2020

