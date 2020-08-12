‘I’ve Only Spent 20k of my Money on My Work as an Artiste,’ Brymo Reveals

Though Olawale Ashimi aka Brymo has been around for a while now and has steadily worked his way up the ladder on the music scene.

In a shocking revealation however, the artist revealed that the most monetary investment he has made on his work as an artiste is twenty thousand naira.

The ‘Ara Nbe’ crooner stated this on Twitter in a Q&A session with fans on the  micro blogging app.

Brymo revealed that when he decided to quit Arabic School, much to the disdain of his father, he picked up a job as a teacher where he earned less than #10k but still managed to save about #5k per month.

He stated that he made a demo, quit his job, got discovered by a Patrick before M.I came of the scene and it was an upward journey from there on.

The hitmaker also answered the question on why he wore a G-string only in the controversial video of his song, ‘Heya’ which was released in 2018. He noted that he really doesn’t remember but in recent times, he is happy and everything is Yellow.

 

