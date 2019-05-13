‘I’ve Made up my Mind’ – Hazard Opens up on Chelsea Future

Eden Hazard has told Chelsea he has made his mind up over his future but has yet to publicly announce if he will stay at Stamford Bridge after persistent speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

The Belgium playmaker has just a year left on his contract after joining the Premier League club from Lille for £32 million ($42 million) in 2012.

And after a substitute outing in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Leicester, the 28-year-old revealed he had made the club aware of his decision.

“Yes. A couple of weeks ago. Yes I have made my decision but it is not just about me,” said Hazard, who blew kisses to the travelling fans, who called for him to stay.

“I have made my decision, that’s it.”

When asked if his future will become clear after the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29 he added: “I think so. We have a final to play and then I will see.”

Hazard also admitted he had wanted his future resolved earlier to avoid it being the season-long saga it has become.

“Yes, I wanted that but that’s not happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting,” he said.

“When you are on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. That’s it. When I am on the pitch I just try to do the best.

“I am not thinking about this and this, my situation or the club’s situation. I just try to win games.”

The Blues are understood to be holding out for £100 million for their prized asset.