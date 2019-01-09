‘I’ve Been Fair to S/East Despite Not Getting Votes from Region’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has been impartial in his appointments across the geopolitical zones despite the low number of votes he received from the south-east during the 2015 elections.

Buhari made the comment in response to allegations of marginalisation of the Igbo since his administration came on board in 2015.

The president touched on the matter during an interview aired on Arise Television on Monday, saying: “Somebody made an observation (and I made it clear for the first time) that I was not patronising the Igbo from the south-east. I took the paper from him, I told him that when I won the election, I studied the amount of votes I got from all the geopolitical zones.

“I said I got 198,000 something from the whole of the south-east; 198, 000 which virtually any local government can give me. But I appointed ministers of foreign affairs, minister of labour, minister of industries and investment, minister of mines and tech.

“But these four, I never knew them from Adam. But from seven states of the north, I have ministers of states, they are under these ministers. How fair do you want me to be?

“So I threw him away with his paper.”

The Buhari administration has tried to woo voters from the region ahead of the general elections, saying voting the president for a second-term is the surest way to ensuring an Igbo president in 2023.