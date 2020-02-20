It’s wrong to assume lawmakers are overpaid – Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.), has said it is wrong for Nigerians to perceive the National Assembly members as being “highly overpaid” for doing little work.

He said the perception has resulted partly from the lack of understanding of the enormous work of lawmakers.

Buhari said this in Abuja on Wednesday when the House of Representatives launched The Green Chamber Magazine, a publication by the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

At the event were the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who represented the President; Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, representing President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Governor of Katsina State and former Speaker of the House, Bello Masari; Governor of Imo State and former member of the Senate, Hope Uzodinma, among others.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, led principal officers and members to the event.

Buhari, speaking through Mohammed, said the parliamentarians did not share money without working.

He said,

“Hitherto, the public perception of the National Assembly is that of a bicameral legislature where overly comfortable and highly-overpaid members merely stuff wads of currency notes into their pockets for little work done. This wrong perception has resulted partly from the lack of understanding of the enormous work of lawmakers, especially outside the glare of television cameras.

“But with a magazine that will be the authoritative source of anything that goes on in the House – motions being moved, bills being passed, national issues being discussed and constituency projects – the public will be better informed on the activities of the House, and this will in turn reflect in an improved public perception.

“In addition, it will help the House to tell its own story, rather than relying on others to take charge of their narrative. It is said that no one can tell your story better than you.”