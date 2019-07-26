It’s Will Smith vs. Will Smith in New Gemini Man Trailer: Watch

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on It’s Will Smith vs. Will Smith in New Gemini Man Trailer: Watch

The second trailer for  Gemini Man has shared more insight into Will Smith’s character Henry Brogan and his clone, Junior (the younger Henry).

From the clip, turned out that  Brogan’s former boss created Junior to retire Brogan and the two are sent on separate missions to assassinate each other. The two Will Smiths face off against each other in various locations, like some catacombs and European cities.

The trailer shows a standoff between the two men, arguing over each other’s existence.

The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong.

Gemini Man opens in theaters October 11, 2019.

Related Posts

Actress Queen Wokoma’s Estranged Husband Attempts Suicide

July 25, 2019

Veteran Animator of ‘Akira’ and Ghibli Feared Dead in Kyoto Animation Arson Attack

July 25, 2019

‘Blade Runner’ Actor Rutger Hauer Dies at 75

July 24, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *