Adekunle Gold is showing off his inches on the gram as he prepares for wash day for his natural hair.

The singer and father of one took to his Instagram to share videos of how far his hair has come after he took off his protective style braids.

Indeed, Adekunle Gold’s hair has grown since the last time we saw it and we’re a little jealous like Simi who made sure to announce that video credit is due her despite her husband not acknowledging same.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook