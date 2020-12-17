It’s the Little Things, Kechi Okwuchi is Grateful for Earrings

Kechi Okwuchi, one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso plane crash is grateful for the ability to wear earrings.

The singer and public speaker gave an important lesson in gratitude on her Instagram page and it’s really the little things.

Sharing from her life’s journey, Kechi Okwuchi state that two things she missed since her accident are; wearing braided and earrings.

Given that she lost her earlobes in the crash, she couldn’t wear earrings for the longest time despite her love for them.

Her mum however surprised her late last year with little gold hoops and they stayed on. They also found out they could hook other earrings to the gold hoops.

As small as this may seem, Kechi said she cried that day after her mum left her room and have a shout out to her dear mother for finding a way for her to enjoy this small pleasure in the midst of it all.

