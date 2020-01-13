‘It’s stupidity to pay first fruit and fraud to accept it’ – Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has resumed his criticism of the practice of Christianity in Nigeria, saying it is stupidity to pay first fruit offering.

The popular broadcaster and radio talk show host, who is known to be fiercely opinionated, said it is fraudulent on the cleric’s part to receive the so called ‘first fruit offering’.

Freeze stated this in response to a follower on his Instagram page who said paying the ‘offering’ is voluntary.

In his words;

“It’s not voluntary it is stupidity to pay it and fraud to receive it. Show me where Christ or the disciples collected first fruit from the disciples. In Christianity, Christ is the first fruit from the grave NOT money”.

