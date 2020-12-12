It’s Slavery Mentality to Promote International Artists and Not Yours

AY Makun has a sub for media folks and promoters who would rather promote international acts than local ones.

The actor and comedian shared his opinion on social media, alleging this to the slavery mentality which makes people consider everything else but their own superior.

In a tweet which he shared on Instagram, AY Makun noted that he is guilty of this act himself as he wrote;

“Slavery mentality is when you are excited to promote & project foreign artistes who don’t even know you for free &then ask your won local artistes to pay you. The only reason they became famous, was because their own people projected them for the rest of the world to notice”.

