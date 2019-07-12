It’s Serena Williams v Simona Halep in Wimbledon Final

Simona Halep is the last woman standing between Serena Williams and achieving her long held ambition of equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam title record after both breezed into the Wimbledon final on Thursday.

Seven-time champion Williams made short work of plucky unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova, whose experience of her first ever Grand Slams singles semifinal in her 53rd campaign lasted just under an hour as she lost 6-1, 6-2.

Former world No 1 Halep’s clash with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina lasted a bit longer but the 27-year-old ran out a 6-1, 6-3 victor to become the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final.

Williams has missed the chance to equal Australian Court’s record on two occasions since returning from giving birth – losing last year’s Wimbledon final and then a bad-tempered defeat in the US Open final.

“It feels good to be in the final again after the year I have had,” said 37-year-old Williams.

“I have just needed matches to feel good and do what I do best and that is play tennis

“I love what I do. I have a great job and I am still pretty good at it. I get a remarkable experience every time.”

Halep, who was French Open champion in 2018, will be playing in her fifth Grand Slam final.

“It’s an amazing feeling but I am also excited and nervous. It is one of the best moments of my life,” said Halep.