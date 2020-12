Mercy Aigbe has a message for all the deadbeat fathers out there as school fees season approaches.

The actress and mother of two took to her Instagram page to repost a message throwing jabs at fathers who leave women to do 100% of the lifting.

The message reads;

“School fees season. Guess the useless people that have gone into hiding again? God bless all mothers doing it all 100%”.

Is Mercy Aigbe subtly shading her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook