‘It’s sadder than dancing with your sister’ – Luis Enrique speaks on playing behind closed doors

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has voiced his opposition to playing matches behind closed doors, saying it’s “sadder than dancing with your own sister”.

Top football games are likely to be staged without fans present for the foreseeable future as part of measures to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The Bundesliga was the first of Europe’s top-five leagues to resume its season last week, with all games held in empty grounds.

Spanish La Liga is expected to follow suit if the competition gets the go-ahead to get back underway next month, and although Luis Enrique is eager for football to return, he admits it will not be the same experience without a crowd.

“It’s sadder than dancing with your own sister,” he said on YouTube channel Colgados del aro.

“I saw some games from Germany over the weekend and it’s a sad sight. You can hear everything and the intimacy of the better moments is lost. We have to remember, I guess that this is big business and I understand that with football back, it may serve as a way of helping people in dealing with confinement.

“Watching football and basketball in these circumstances is certainly odd. I would have been keen to get back to playing as soon as possible and would have had no fear. On a personal level, I’m not worried about the virus but aware that there could be an impact on older people and those susceptible to greater suffering. As a coach, I’m as equally anxious for football to return.”

Luis Enrique hopes Spain can play some friendly games in September to help international football get back underway, with Euro 2020 postponed until next year.

“This new situation with everything shrouded in doubt is something we’ll have to deal with,” the former Barcelona boss aid.

“We’re waiting for football to return and later down the line, plan a few friendly games. In principle, the Spanish national side should have a few games in September, but only when it’s safe to stage these. At present there are other more important matters afoot, so we just need to be patient.”