It’s Sad that Thick is the New Beautiful -Ultimate Love’s Theresa Ugorji

Theresa Ugorji’s sentiments about thick being the new beautiful may not sit well with a number of folks with the way she expressed it.

During a Q&A session with some of her fans on her Instagram story, the former Ultimate Love reality show contestant and Optometrist answered questions bordering on body shaming and lots more.

Theresa Ugorji who is still inviolved with her romantic love interest from the lovepad, Iyke, encouraged a fan who said she was insecure about being skinny.

However, Theresa failed to word her encouragement properly as she went on to say;

“It’s sad that we are in a generation where thick is the new beautiful”, just a few minutes after saying she would influence body enhancement products.

We hope Theresa doesn’t really mean that and it just came across that way due to bad wording of her reply.

