It’s over for Pogba at United – agent Raiola

Paul Pogba’s time is over at Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The super agent, who was behind Pogba’s £89million move to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016, told Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.”

Raiola did not confirm his most likely destination amid speculation that Real Madrid and Juventus are keen on a move for the Frenchman.

Pogba has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but admitted earlier in the campaign he is struggling at the club.

Speaking ahead of the international break, the 27-year-old told RTL France: “This is a period that I haven’t previously experienced in my career, as I’ve been used to playing all the time and getting into my rhythm, so that’s suddenly changed.

“I feel I’m gradually getting back into it now. I’m rediscovering my form. That’s the sort of performance that I need to produce and I need to do so consistently.

“[The international break] it’s like a window that opens up. It’s a breath of fresh air when you come here. We have a truly fantastic squad. When we come here, we’re all happy.

“We’re all pleased to see one another. We really enjoy ourselves on the pitch. That doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy ourselves at club level, but it’s not the same here. We’re a real family, and we have so much fun when we come here.”

The World Cup winner was on target as United came from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

