Toni Braxton and Birdman have deleted all their memories together from their social media accounts, and this has stirred speculations that their relationship is over.

Drama started after the singer posted and deleted her latest photo in which she talked about starting on a new page all by herself. “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice,” she said in the post, adding, “But always choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

And a quick check of her Instagram shows she has deleted all of her photos and also unfollowed the rap boss from the platform. Shortly after, Birdman took to his Instagram Story to confirm fans’ fears. “It’s over,” he wrote.

This comes weeks after the legendary singer lost their engagement ring and also shifted their wedding date.

Swipe to see their posts below: