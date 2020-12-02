It’s only a dead APC man that can be trusted – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has advised his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against defecting to the All Progressive Congress, APC, as a spectre of defections hovers over the opposition party.

In a post on Twitter, the former lawmaker representing Kogi West said that defecting to the APC would be a foolish thing to do.

According to Dino Melaye, the only time the party can be trusted is when it is a dead APC man that is being engaged.

He wrote: “Those planning to leave PDP, my humble advice. The only APC man you can trust is the dead Apc man. Don’t be a fool. SDM.”

Over the past fortnight, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State dumped the party for the APC.

The governor, who is accused of nursing a presidential ambition in 2023, said that he left the PDP because the party has not been fair to the Southeast region.

Days later, Senator Elisha Abbo defected from the PDP to the APC on grounds that the PDP has been mismanaged in Adamawa State.

