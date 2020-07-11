‘It’s not ‘Unmanly’ to Struggle’, Ubi Franklin Advocates for Men’s Mental Health

Ubi Franklin is speaking up and advocating for men’s mental health.

The music executive and businessman shared a few thoughts in that direction on his Instagram page, calling attention to the different mental health issues that men also suffer.

In the post which noted that men go through it all, he pointed out that despite popular opinion, it is not unmanly for a man to struggle with mental health issues.

Ubi Franklin requested that men shouldn’t be silenced but rather supported and encouraged through their struggles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

