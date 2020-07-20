‘It’s Not That Deep’- John Boyega Slams Variety Over Shady Report

John Boyega has called out Variety after the outlet reported his conversation with fans on his Instagram.
A fan had commented on Boyega’s latest post, saying that they look forward to seeing the Nigerian-British actor in the next Star Wars film, and Boyega replied: “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on [heart emoji].”
Variety quickly reported this, and apparently, Boyega is not pleased with this.
“Isn’t that what people do when a role is done?” he told the outlet on his Twitter today, adding, “it’s not that deep.”
In another tweet, he added: “Press needs to get off my snickers duo pack and relax!”
Check him out!
