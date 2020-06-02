It’s Not Only About The Change Towards Violence, It’s About Ensuring Equity’, M I Speaks on Rape Conversation

M I is speaking cold, hard facts in the face of the ongoing conversations about rape.

The rapper tweeted “I’m ashamed” in reaction to the trending video of a young lady who was molested in the bus on her journey from Akure to Abuja.

Taking the conversation further, Mr Incredible spoke on how just a change towards violence is not the answer but dismantling the very culture of patriarchy that upholds this system where men can wreak evil on women.

M I urged men to listen to truth and also speak truth when fellow men transgress.

