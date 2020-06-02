It’s Not Only About The Change Towards Violence, It’s About Ensuring Equity’, M I Speaks on Rape Conversation

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on It’s Not Only About The Change Towards Violence, It’s About Ensuring Equity’, M I Speaks on Rape Conversation

M I is speaking cold, hard facts in the face of the ongoing conversations about rape.

The rapper tweeted “I’m ashamed” in reaction to the trending video of a young lady who was molested in the bus on her journey from Akure to Abuja.

Taking the conversation further, Mr Incredible spoke on how just a change towards violence is not the answer but dismantling the very culture of patriarchy that upholds this system where men can wreak evil on women.

M I urged men to listen to  truth and also speak truth when fellow men transgress.

 

Related Posts

Eedris Abdulkareem Rips Burna Boy Apart: “You Never Reach Odogwu.”

June 2, 2020

Davido Drags Eedris Abdulkareem on Instagram and It’s Messy!

June 2, 2020

‘A Real Boss Must Never Entrust All Their Power to No One’, Toyin Lawani Speaks on Managing 33 Businesses

June 2, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply