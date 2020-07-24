It’s not a cure for COVID-19 – FG dismisses Madagascar herb

The Federal Government on Thursday declared that the much vaunted “Madagascar COVID-19 herb syrup did not show any evidence that it had real curative properties against COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure in Abuja during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19.

According to him, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has shared its final report on the evaluation of the COVID Organics from Madagascar.

“While the preparation at high dose showed activity in reducing the frequency of cough, it did not show any evidence that it has real curative properties against COVID-19.

“However, we shall continue to support all genuine efforts toward finding local COVID-19 cures,” Ehanire said.

The minister commended the nation’s health care providers for their efforts, and said that in spite of this, the focus was still on prevention, being better and cheaper than cure.

