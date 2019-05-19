It’s Nadal v Djokovic in Rome Final

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on It’s Nadal v Djokovic in Rome Final

Top seed Novak Djokovic set up a final showdown with second-ranked Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open on Saturday after battling past Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in the semifinal.

World number one Djokovic – winner at the Madrid Open last weekend – came through 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3 in 2hr 31min to meet defending champion Nadal, who earlier swept past Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, 32, had lost the Madrid semifinal to Tsitsipas but the 17-time Grand Slam winner advanced 6-3, 6-4 in 1hr 42min to reach his 11th final in Rome.

Nadal has not dropped a set this week while Djokovic needed to save to two match points before getting past Juan Martin Del Potro on Friday night.

The only time eight-time Rome winner Nadal has lost on the red clay of the Foro Italico has been to four-time winner Djokovic.

The top two ranked players – who have meet four times in the Rome final – are 2-2 in previous meetings.

Sunday’s match will also be their 54th meeting with Djokovic leading 28-25.

,

Related Posts

Wilder Retains Title with Brutal First Round KO of Breazeale

May 19, 2019

Ribery, Robben Bow Out with Fairytale Goals as Bayern Clinch Seventh Straight Bundesliga Title

May 19, 2019

City Crush Watford 6-0 to Win FA Cup

May 18, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *